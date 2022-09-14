    বাংলা

    Arsenal's league game against Man City postponed to accommodate PSV tie

    The match will now be played on Oct 20, a day after Arsenal take on City

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 04:01 PM

    Arsenal's league fixture against Manchester City in October has been postponed in order to allow for the Europa League game between the London club and PSV Eindhoven to be played, UEFA and the Premier League said on Wednesday.

    The group stage game between Arsenal and PSV, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium, was postponed due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

    The match will now be played on Oct 20, a day after Arsenal were to face City.

    "UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match," UEFA said in a statement.

    The Premier League said a date for the league game between Arsenal and City would be announced in "due course."

    League-leaders Arsenal travel to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Klopp unimpressed by Boehly's idea for All Star game
    Klopp unimpressed by Boehly's idea for All Star game
    Boehly believes a game similar to the NBA's All-Star game which pits players from the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference in February could catch on in Britain
    Bad day at the office as Porto go missing in Champions League
    Porto go missing in Champions League
    The Serie A club must find a way to restore their odds of advancing in the Champions League
    Simeone says Atletico 'lacked vision' in defeat at Leverkusen
    Atletico lacked vision in defeat at Leverkusen: Simeone
    Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late goals as Leverkusen moved second in Group B on three points
    Klopp says setbacks have become 'typical' for Liverpool
    Liverpool getting used to setbacks: Klopp
    He praises Liverpool's reaction to the "incredible" leveller from Ajax

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher