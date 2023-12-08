Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says

Juventus are not interested in rejoining the European Club Association (ECA), the Italian outfit said on Thursday, after ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi opened the door for their return.

Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday that the ECA would welcome Juventus back after the club signalled they will pull out of the European Super League project.

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.

Juventus, however, said they were not looking to rejoin.

"Juventus FC is not assessing the possibility to rejoin ECA at the moment," the club's press office told Reuters in an email.