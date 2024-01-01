Australia's Warner retires from ODIs as well as Tests

Australia opener David Warner said on Monday he had decided to call time on his one-day international and Test match careers to spend more time with his family.

The 37-year-old, a key member of the Australia team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will play his 112th and final Test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting on Wednesday.

"I said at the World Cup that I wanted to get through that ... but I've decided to also announce my retirement from that format," Warner told reporters at the SCG.

money at stake for younger guys coming through, it's a tough decision to make."