Manchester United boss Ten Hag wants focus on football, not contracts

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants his players to focus on their performances and not be distracted by contract talks, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford among those in the final year of their deals.

The trio, who all played in United's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

"In this moment, we only think about performing, we have a lot of games to go so I don't want to get interfered by talks," Ten Hag told reporters.