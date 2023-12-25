    বাংলা

    India ministry suspends scandal-hit wrestling federation

    The ministry took the actions after the federation elected a president backed by his predecessor, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 10:45 AM

    The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), trying to recover from a sexual harassment scandal, suffered a fresh setback when the sports ministry suspended it and sacked a new slate of officers it elected.

    The ministry took the actions on Sunday after the federation elected a president backed by his predecessor, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

    Singh denies any wrongdoing and is out on bail.

    "Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers," the ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters. "The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers."

    The ministry declined to comment. Singh and his successor, Sanjay Singh, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

    On Sunday, Sanjay Singh, who is not related to the other Singh, told Reuters TV partner ANI: "The previous president has announced his retirement from wrestling administration... I'd request others to move on and not let it affect the future of the wrestlers."

    The WFI is already suspended by the game's global governing body, the United World Wrestling, for failing to hold the election on time.

    While a top woman wrestler has quit the game in protest at the outcome of the election, Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was seen celebrating the victory of his loyalist.

    In the letter, the ministry asked the Indian Olympic Association to form an ad hoc committee to run the federation, saying the election results raised "serious concerns" about the "governance and integrity of the WFI".

    "This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principle of good governance in sports organisation," the ministry said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 5, 2022 Gold Medallist India's Sakshi Malik celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony
    Safeguarding India women wrestlers may be key to federation's return
    The game's global governing body asked for a fresh election after the WFI's then-president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation
    Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 5, 2022 Gold Medallist India's Sakshi Malik celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Top Indian female wrestler quits in protest over new president of wrestling body
    Sakshi Malik had led protests earlier this year against Brij Bhushan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in a case that cast a spotlight on the safety of women athletes ...
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series
    A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California Apr 13, 2016.
    Walmart shifts to India from China for cheaper imports
    The world's largest retailer shipped one-quarter of its US imports from India between January and August this year

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury