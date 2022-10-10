'I wish all my old guys well' - Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager, saying that he had "a lot of bad feelings" for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now.

The video, which was leaked on social media, showed Aubameyang saying "Big characters and big players... he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything" as the Gabon international spoke about Arteta.

Aubameyang said on Monday that the video was recorded just after he arrived at Barcelona, whom he joined in February on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

"At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well," tweeted Aubameyang, who signed for Chelsea in September.