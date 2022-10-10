    বাংলা

    'I wish all my old guys well' - Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

    He says the leaked video was recorded just after he arrived Barcelona

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 03:30 PM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 03:30 PM

    Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager, saying that he had "a lot of bad feelings" for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now.

    The video, which was leaked on social media, showed Aubameyang saying "Big characters and big players... he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything" as the Gabon international spoke about Arteta.

    Aubameyang said on Monday that the video was recorded just after he arrived at Barcelona, whom he joined in February on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

    "At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well," tweeted Aubameyang, who signed for Chelsea in September.

    "Just not on November 6," he added, referring to Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

    Aubameyang had a fall-out with Arsenal and Arteta last season over disciplinary issues as he was first stripped of the captaincy before having his contract terminated.

    The 33-year-old has scored once in the Premier League for Chelsea, who are fourth on 16 points after eight games.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts
    Messi out of Benfica clash with injury
    The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week
    World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Finland - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France- September 7, 2021 France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal
    Atletico re-sign Griezmann permanently from Barca
    The Frenchman failed to settle down at the Camp Nou, scoring only 35 goals in 102 appearances
    New Zealand will tour Pakistan from December to May. REUTERS
    NZ to play Tests in Karachi, Multan
    The first leg of the Black Caps’ Pakistan tour will be held in December
    Tennis - WTA 500 - Ostrava Open - CEZ Arena, Ostrava, Czech Republic - October 9, 2022 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates with a trophy after winning the singles final against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/David W Cerny
    Krejcikova back with victory over Swiatek
    The 26-year-old climbed to a career-high ranking of two in February before being sidelined for months due to an elbow injury

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher