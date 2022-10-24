Barca winger Dembele can achieve great things: Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Ousmane Dembele could go on to achieve "great things" after he scored a goal and set up three others in their 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The France international opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a towering header before providing assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Dembele has dealt with numerous injuries since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a transfer fee of 105 million euros ($103.41 million). He was out of contract at the end of the last season but signed a two-year deal in July to stay on.