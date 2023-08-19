    বাংলা

    Ten-man Liverpool claim comeback win over Bournemouth

    They made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2023, 05:20 PM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 05:20 PM

    Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo's early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. 

    Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease - though they were given a scare in the opening spell. 

    The visitors' new coach Andoni Iraola set up his side to swarm Liverpool's midfielders - a tactic that worked a charm as Jaidon Anthony had a goal disallowed for offside in the first minute. 

    Two minutes later, the Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were left shocked when Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was playing as a midfielder in possession, lost the ball in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front. 

    Following the dismal start, Liverpool, who have not lost to Bournemouth at Anfield before, grew into the contest and Diaz got the breakthrough as he flicked the ball into the air and scored with an acrobatic volley. 

    Bournemouth defender Joe Rothwell then brought down Dominik Szoboszlai and Salah, who missed a penalty when the two sides last met in March, had his spot-kick saved before smashing home the follow-up to make it 2-1 in the 36th. 

    "Sometimes we start strong, sometimes we start like this. The best thing was the reaction from the whole team," midfielder Szoboszlai told Sky Sports. 

    "Some of us made some mistakes but the reaction was unbelievable. We scored a quick goal and scored again." 

    Liverpool kept up the pressure in the second half and scored their third goal through Jota, despite having gone down to 10 men just before the hour mark when Mac Allister was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Rothwell. 

    Mac Allister's sending off made little difference to Liverpool's dominance as they outplayed Bournemouth in the second half. 

    Goalkeeper Neto did well to keep the deficit in check, saving efforts from Salah and Jota to prevent another thrashing like the 9-0 defeat Bournemouth were handed on their last visit to Anfield. 

    Liverpool's new signing Wataru Endo, who came off the bench in the second half, had a strong showing on his debut, asserting himself in midfield as the hosts coasted to victory. 

    "In the first half we played very good and started really well and competed," Bournemouth manager Iraola told Sky Sports. 

    "The key was the third goal after they were playing with 10. We had chances to score a second, but the third (Liverpool) goal kept us out of the game." 

    Bournemouth next host Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool will travel to face Newcastle United.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Pre Season Friendly - Southampton v AFC Bournemouth - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - Jul 25, 2023 Southampton's Romeo Lavia
    Chelsea agree deal to sign Lavia from Southampton
    The defensive midfielder played 34 games in all competitions for Saints
    Pre Season Friendly - AFC Bournemouth v Atalanta - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - July 29, 2023. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
    United sign Hojlund from Atalanta
    Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 season
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brentford - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - May 6, 2023 Liverpool's Fabinho reacts.
    Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool
    British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds for the 29-year-old
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Sept 13, 2022 Liverpool's Joel Matip scores their second goal
    Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life: FA study
    Former footballers were 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks