Home hero De Minaur reaches last 16, Sabalenka shines

The win set up an intriguing duel between the two players who won the season-opening tournaments in Adelaide, with 12th seed Belinda Bencic also through after beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka's emotions have often got the better of her but the big-hitting Belarusian said being "boring" was working for her.

"I need to be a little bit boring on court. I mean, it's still about a lot of positive emotions for me, but I'm trying to stay away from negative and just fight for every point."

Men's fifth seed Andrey Rublev earlier avoided a third round banana skin in the form of Dan Evans, sweeping aside the 25th seed 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 with 60 winners on a glorious afternoon.

A quarter-finalist two years ago, Rublev had unleashed on the chair umpire in his previous match after being warned for an audible obscenity.

But it was all smooth sailing against Evans, who threw Rublev a banana during a change of ends at Margaret Court Arena when the Russian came up empty in his search for a snack.

"I didn't ask him (for one), I asked the ball-boy," said Rublev, who will meet Danish young gun Holger Rune for a place in the quarter-finals.

"He helped me with some energy, for sure."

RESURGENCE

Pliskova, renowned for being a former world number one without a Grand Slam title, beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 in the early match at Rod Laver Arena to book a fourth round spot against China's Zhang Shuai.

Twice major finalist Pliskova missed last year's tournament after breaking her arm in a freak gym accident but victory over 23rd seed Zhang would continue the tall Czech's resurgence following her quarter-final run at Flushing Meadows.

Fruhvirtova, the youngest woman left in the singles, showed the next generation of Czech tennis is in rude health as she rallied from a break down in the decider to beat compatriot Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

She will meet Croatian Donna Vekic, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz.