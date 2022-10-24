Argentina's 'first fan' reached Qatar six months early

Argentina's self-styled "first fan" Marcelo Martinez is so keen to see Lionel Messi and team mates at the World Cup that he arrived in Qatar six months early.

The first travelling Argentinian fan - and possibly the first visiting fan full stop - flew into Doha on May 3 with his blue-and-white wig, and has been having a blast ever since.

"Wonderful things have been happening," said the 54-year-old lawyer, who has found plenty of Qataris and expatriates sporting Argentina shirts. "They all love Messi and Argentina here."