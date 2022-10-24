    বাংলা

    Argentina's 'first fan' reached Qatar six months early

    The fan hopes Messi will finally lift the trophy at his fifth and final World Cup finals after winning so many other accolades in the game

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 01:28 PM

    Argentina's self-styled "first fan" Marcelo Martinez is so keen to see Lionel Messi and team mates at the World Cup that he arrived in Qatar six months early.

    The first travelling Argentinian fan - and possibly the first visiting fan full stop - flew into Doha on May 3 with his blue-and-white wig, and has been having a blast ever since.

    "Wonderful things have been happening," said the 54-year-old lawyer, who has found plenty of Qataris and expatriates sporting Argentina shirts. "They all love Messi and Argentina here." 

    Martinez hopes Messi will finally lift the trophy at his fifth and final World Cup finals after winning so many other accolades in the game.

    Martinez, having plenty of time on his hands, was able to serenade Argentina's Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes when they visited Doha with Paris St Germain earlier this year.

    "I was in the door of the hotel waiting for them, with my Argentinian flag and wig. Someone came along and asked me what I was doing, took my number then offered me his house for two months, which ended up being three," he said.

    "I didn't have to do anything, just look after his pets while he was travelling to Argentina."

    Some local clubs have contacted Martinez to invite him to their games. After one match, fellow Argentinian Sergio Javier Vittor, who plays for Qatar's Al-Sailiya, gave him his shirt.

    MESSI EVERYWHERE

    Several thousand Argentinians are expected to descend on Qatar for the tournament starting next month but not all are having an easy ride.

    Engineers Federico Guevara and Justina Aguirre Saraviaandi, both 32, flew to Barcelona at the end of April, bought a motorhome and headed for the journey-of-a-lifetime to Qatar.

    But they have just found out they cannot drive into Qatar and sleep in their vehicle as planned, and are appealing to Argentina's embassy and football association for help.

    "We set off with the same idea, that Qatar was opening its doors to the world, we checked it all out," Guevara said from a stop in Bulgaria. "But they changed the rules. We have tickets, everything sorted out. Then they do this two months before."

    Qatar requires all drivers who hope to bring vehicles in after Nov 1 to apply for a special permit costing $1,370.

    Despite that issue, Guevara and Saraviaandi were enjoying the journey as far as it takes them.

    "In Croatia, there's a kid with a Messi shirt in every little village," Guevara said. "In Montenegro, we got lost and ended up in a little street, and there was a mural of Diego (Maradona) which said, 'Farewell, Golden Kid!'

    "In the middle of Montenegro."

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a goal he scored is disallowed
    United show future is brighter without Ronaldo
    United's most impressive victories of the season were against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 23, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal
    Dembele can achieve great things: Xavi
    The Frenchman opened the scoring before Roberto, Lewandowski and Torres found the target against Bilbao
    Football - Real Madrid presents new Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior - Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain - July 20, 2018 Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior, 18, kisses his jersey during the presentation.
    Racists should be banned from stadiums, Vinicius Jr says
    The 22-year-old Brazilian was a victim of abuse in September when Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at him
    Bangladeshi players celebrate after a 9-run win against the Netherlands in their opening match of T20 World Cup in Hobart. Photo: ICC
    Bangladesh open T20 WC campaign with a win
    The Tigers clinched a narrow 9-run win in Hobart, their first in the World Cup proper since 2007

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher