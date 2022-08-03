UEFA says the new system will operate with special cameras that track 29 different body points per player

"The system is ready to be used in official matches and implemented at each Champions League venue," Rosetti said.

The Super Cup game takes place on Aug. 10, with English referee Michael Oliver appointed as the on-field official.

Soccer's global body FIFA said last month that SAOT would be used at this year's World Cup in Qatar, promising decisions that are more accurate and a lot quicker.

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on VAR decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check.

Spectators will also be able to see some of the 3D animation when VAR decisions are explained on a stadium's screen.