Juve's Pogba banned for four years for doping: Italian media

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years for a doping offence earlier this season, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Sky Sport Italy and La Repubblica reported the sports prosecutor's request for a four-year ban was granted.

Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal in September after testing positive for testosterone - a banned substance.

The test, performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance. The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in that game.