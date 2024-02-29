    বাংলা

    Juve's Pogba banned for four years for doping: Italian media

    He was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal in September after testing positive for testosterone - a banned substance

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 12:40 PM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 12:40 PM

    France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years for a doping offence earlier this season, Italian media reported on Thursday.

    Sky Sport Italy and La Repubblica reported the sports prosecutor's request for a four-year ban was granted.

    Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal in September after testing positive for testosterone - a banned substance.

    The test, performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance. The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in that game.

    Pogba's positive doping test was also confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.

    Juventus did not comment but a source confirmed that the club had been notified about the decision of a four-year ban and would assess the next steps.

    Reuters has contacted Pogba's representatives for comment.

    The Frenchman has had a torrid second spell with Juve due to injuries since he returned to the Turin-based outfit following his departure from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022.

    The 2018 World Cup winner barely played last season due to knee and hamstring injuries as well as knee surgery, which prevented him playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Models present creations from the Tod's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb 24, 2023.
    Milan Fashion Week buyers seek bold designs
    Global retailers say they are hoping to place orders for bold, eye-catching styles for the autumn 2024 season
    A man shows Paul McCartney's Beatles bass guitar after it was found and returned after 51 years, in an unknown location, United Kingdom, 2023, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 16, 2024. Nick Wass/The Lost Bass Project/Handout via REUTERS
    McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
    The stolen Hofner bass guitar used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt
    Director Denis Villeneuve, promoting the movie "Dune: Part Two", attends a Warner Bros. presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 25, 2023. REUTERS
    ‘Dune: Part Two’ director decided to tell sequel story his own way
    The second instalment pick up right after the first film ends rather than replicating the two-year time jump from the novels
    Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 4, 2024 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Marko Arnautovic celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
    Inter extend Serie A lead with win over Juve
    Inter manager Simone Inzaghi was not getting carried away after the match with a long season still ahead

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?