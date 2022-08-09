    বাংলা

    Everton's Godfrey out for three months after surgery for leg fracture

    He went through surgery on his right leg he fractured in the defeat against Chelsea

    Published : 9 August 2022, 11:06 AM
    Everton defender Ben Godfrey is likely to be sidelined for about three months after having surgery on the right leg he fractured in the 1-0 defeat by Chelsea at the weekend, the Premier League side said on Monday.

    Godfrey suffered the injury on Saturday as he made a last-ditch recovery tackle following a poor pass and the 24-year-old was taken off the pitch and straight to a hospital.

    "Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained," Everton said.

    "The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to be out for around three months."

    Everton said defender Yerry Mina suffered an ankle ligament injury in the second half of the game and will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem.

    The Merseyside club, who are without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for up to six weeks, travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.

