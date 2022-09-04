Iran's hopes for World Cup surprise threatened by infighting

Skocic did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but he said in an Instagram post in July that he had withstood insults and pressure from within Iranian football to prove himself capable of qualifying the country for the World Cup finals.

The saga carries echoes of the lead-up to the World Cup in France in 1998, when the Iranians went through three coaches in the six months leading up to their highly anticipated group phase meeting with the Americans.

Brazilian Badu Vieira, who had qualified the country for the World Cup for the first time in two decades, was dispensed with soon after the draw in Marseille, to be replaced by veteran Croatian Tomislav Ivic.

But Ivic, a league title winner in Yugoslavia, France, Holland, Belgium and Portugal, was axed weeks before the team's departure for France, to be succeeded by Iranian Jalal Talebi.

Talebi, whose coaching experience included working in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, lacked Ivic's gravitas or credentials, yet he still led the squad to a 2-1 win over the US team that was celebrated in Tehran.

Despite that success, an Iranian side featuring Ali Daei, Khodadad Azizi and Karim Bagheri - players who remain icons both in Iran and around Asia today - and with high pre-tournament expectations exited at the end of the group stage.

"The game against the US was really important because it was the first win for Iranian football at a World Cup," Mohammad Khakpour, who started for Iran in Lyon, said.

"But unfortunately after that game our officials made a mistake, because for them the tournament was done. For them the tournament was that game and they weren't thinking about anything else.

"That team had the potential to move to the second round and make more history."

Iran's current crop, led by Europe-based strike duo Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun, are also seen as capable of springing an upset in a group that also features England and Wales.