Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

"We cannot say it was not a good game," he said. "It's not easy to keep the ball against Liverpool because they have a defensive structure that is the most difficult I ever faced in my career."

Haaland looked refreshed from his extended break due to Norway's failure to qualify for the World Cup and heavily contributed to his team's build-up play, setting up a great chance for Cole Palmer but the youngster sliced his shot wide.

Haaland had no such problem when presented with his first clear chance, stretching out his left leg to send Kevin De Bruyne's cross into the net.

City's defence switched off and allowed Liverpool to pass their way around their area and equalise through Carvalho.

Guardiola's side looked more likely to score again and did so soon after the interval, Mahrez controlling a through ball from Rodri with one foot and slamming it low into the net with the other.

As has often been the case in the recent years of the fixture, though, Liverpool came straight back and Darwin Nunez made a lung-bursting run down the left wing to latch on to a pass and sent it across for Salah to tap in.

City would not be outdone, however, and took the lead for the final time, Ake rising high to head home an inviting cross from De Bruyne.