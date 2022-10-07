Ten Hag calls on United players to show 'nasty' side but be smarter

Manchester United need a ruthless, aggressive edge to their game but their players must also become more streetwise and savvy if they are to challenge for honours again, manager Erik ten Hag said before Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton.

United have accumulated 23 yellow cards after only seven games this season, with Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot both one booking away from suspension while captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have been booked three times each.

"I know nasty, I know what it is - in that manner, we can progress, sometimes also play a little bit smarter. We have too many bookings and I don't understand," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

"We want to play tough, we want to keep the game going... I saw many other bookings where I think, 'Is that necessary?' But I also take it to the players. I have to keep reminding them to play smart but they have to play nasty as well."