    বাংলা

    Vinicius Jr enjoys warm welcome in Morocco after pain in Spain

    The Real Madrid winger is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 06:23 AM

    After weeks of being of relentlessly fouled by opponents and racially abused by rival fans in Spain, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr enjoyed a warm welcome in Morocco as he steered his team to a 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday to reach the Club World Cup final.

    Vinicius was the star attraction for the Moroccan fans, who created a noisy atmosphere at the sold-out Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat.

    Real would have been forgiven for thinking they were playing at home, given the raucous backing of the vast majority of the crowd, who turned up the volume and displayed a giant banner in support of the Spanish giants.

    It was Vinicius who got them on their feet every time he touched the ball, and the stadium erupted when he gave Real the lead just on halftime.

    The Brazilian also won a penalty, made 13 dribble attempts, was named man-of-the-match and was only fouled twice.

    It all felt in stark contrast to when Real play away from their Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Spain, with Vinicius regularly targeted by opposing players on the pitch and subjected to hostility and racist abuse from some fans off it.

    On Sunday he was fouled 10 times at Mallorca, the most endured by any player in LaLiga this season.

    Having suffered 79 fouls so far this campaign, Vinicius is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin, followed by his countryman Neymar at Paris St Germain with 59.

    The Mallorca fans were also filmed racially abusing Vinicius during their surprise 1-0 win, the latest incident of racism targeting the Brazilian.

    Spanish police are investigating a possible hate crime after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training ground ahead of the Madrid derby two weeks ago, while in September a panelist on a Spanish soccer show compared his goal celebrations to that of a monkey.

    In Morocco, he was substituted in added time and left the field on the opposite side of the pitch to Real Madrid's bench.

    A lengthy walk back to the dugout could have been a problematic experience for him in many stadiums in Spain, yet he revelled in it on Wednesday, flashing a big smile and waving back to supporters.

    "Vinicius likes to play football, it doesn't matter where he plays, he enjoys it and wants to do it as well as possible," manager Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday, when asked if Vinicius was more comfortable playing outside Spain.

    "He played a complete game, was always dangerous and scored a fantastic goal. It's the Vinicius that we all see most of the time."

    Vinicius's treatment has shone a spotlight on the issue of racism in Spain.

    On Tuesday another Brazilian, basketball player Yago dos Santos, endured racist abuse from fans in a competitive match in Catalonia.

    His team, Ratiopharm Ulm, were beaten by Spanish team Joventut Badalona in the 7Days EuroCup, but the game was marred by racial slurs caught on camera directed to Dos Santos.

    The broadcast images showed a women calling the 23-year-old a monkey followed by laughter from another woman by her side.

    Joventut and the EuroLeague Players Association (ELPA) condemned the racist behaviour and said that they would take action.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - Dec 22, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the match
    PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
    The 35-year-old is likely to miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco due to a hamstring problem, three days before they host Bayern
    Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 19, 2023 Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
    The Portuguese icon bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr
    Bangladesh U20 Women thrash Nepal 3-0 to claim SAFF Championship title
    U20 Women clinch SAFF title
    Bangladesh missed a host of opportunities against Nepal but came out on top with a rout
    Jadeja five-for puts India in command against Australia in Nagpur
    Jadeja puts India in command against Australia
    Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a spin-friendly pitch

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher