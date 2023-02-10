Vinicius Jr enjoys warm welcome in Morocco after pain in Spain

The Brazilian also won a penalty, made 13 dribble attempts, was named man-of-the-match and was only fouled twice.

It all felt in stark contrast to when Real play away from their Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Spain, with Vinicius regularly targeted by opposing players on the pitch and subjected to hostility and racist abuse from some fans off it.

On Sunday he was fouled 10 times at Mallorca, the most endured by any player in LaLiga this season.

Having suffered 79 fouls so far this campaign, Vinicius is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin, followed by his countryman Neymar at Paris St Germain with 59.

The Mallorca fans were also filmed racially abusing Vinicius during their surprise 1-0 win, the latest incident of racism targeting the Brazilian.

Spanish police are investigating a possible hate crime after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training ground ahead of the Madrid derby two weeks ago, while in September a panelist on a Spanish soccer show compared his goal celebrations to that of a monkey.

In Morocco, he was substituted in added time and left the field on the opposite side of the pitch to Real Madrid's bench.

A lengthy walk back to the dugout could have been a problematic experience for him in many stadiums in Spain, yet he revelled in it on Wednesday, flashing a big smile and waving back to supporters.

"Vinicius likes to play football, it doesn't matter where he plays, he enjoys it and wants to do it as well as possible," manager Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday, when asked if Vinicius was more comfortable playing outside Spain.

"He played a complete game, was always dangerous and scored a fantastic goal. It's the Vinicius that we all see most of the time."