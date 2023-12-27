Litton, Shoriful propel Bangladesh to maiden T20I win in New Zealand

An unbeaten knock of 42 by opener Litton Das steered Bangladesh to a five-wicket win against New Zealand in Napier, cementing a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.
Chasing a target of 135, Litton combined with all-rounder Mahedi Hasan (19*) for a crucial 40-run partnership to seal their first win in T20 internationals in New Zealand on Wednesday.
After a brisk start, opener Rony Talukder was the first to fall as he tried to latch on to an Adam Milne delivery outside off stump and ended up skying it to mid on.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and the in-form Soumya Sarker also failed to capitalise on good starts as they lost their wickets in search of quick runs.
Bangladesh's run chase seemed to be in jeopardy at one stage after Tim Southee dismissed Afif Hossain to leave the Tigers wobbling at 97 for 5. But Litton and Mahedi held their nerves to guide their side home with 8 balls to spare.
Mahedi also played an important role with the ball, alongside left arm seamers Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman, as they restricted the hosts to 134 for 9 in 20 overs after electing to field first.
Shoriful was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three scalps for 26 runs, while Mustafizur finished with figures of 2-15 to put the squeeze on the Kiwi batsmen.