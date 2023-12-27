Litton, Shoriful propel Bangladesh to maiden T20I win in New Zealand

An unbeaten knock of 42 by opener Litton Das steered Bangladesh to a five-wicket win against New Zealand in Napier, cementing a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

Chasing a target of 135, Litton combined with all-rounder Mahedi Hasan (19*) for a crucial 40-run partnership to seal their first win in T20 internationals in New Zealand on Wednesday.

After a brisk start, opener Rony Talukder was the first to fall as he tried to latch on to an Adam Milne delivery outside off stump and ended up skying it to mid on.