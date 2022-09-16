Ronaldo 'totally committed' to United project, says Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo remains "totally committed" to the Manchester United project, manager Erik ten Hag said after the veteran forward scored a penalty in a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, in his second spell at Old Trafford, had begun to look surplus to requirements and a move away in the transfer window looked likely at some stage.

But the Portuguese, handed a starting spot in Moldova after being restricted to the bench in the Premier League, struck a first-half spot kick to register his 699th club goal.