    বাংলা

    Salah scores twice as league-leading Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2

    Salah's second-half brace made up for a missed penalty as Liverpool kicked off the new year three points clear atop the Premier League table

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 05:50 AM

    Mohamed Salah's second-half brace made up for a missed penalty as Liverpool kicked off the new year three points clear atop the Premier League standings with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United at a rain-drenched Anfield on Monday.

    Juergen Klopp's team, who began the day level with Aston Villa on points, now have 45 from 20 games. Villa have 42 points while Manchester City, who have played one fewer game, are third on 40. Newcastle are ninth on 29.

    "It was a sensational game from my team," Klopp told BBC. "We started extremely lively. Super game. I loved so many aspects of the game bar the goals we conceded.

    "Unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise it was for football schools," he added. "They have to watch that, take it and keep it. It was everything good."

    The 31-year-old Salah, who has 151 Premier League goals for Liverpool, changed his boots at halftime and the switch paid off handsomely. His two goals moved him even with City's Erling Haaland as joint top scorers with 14 goals. He is the joint top on assists, level with Villa's Ollie Watkins on eight.

    Liverpool dominated the game, and Salah, who had fired a first-half penalty straight at goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, finally broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Darwin Nunez cut the ball across to the Egyptian for a close-range finish.

    Alexander Isak scored against the run of play with Newcastle's second shot of the game in the 54th minute when he ran onto a through ball from Anthony Gordon and knocked it past keeper Alisson into the far corner.

    However, Curtis Jones put the home side back in front in the 74th minute with a tap-in after a pass across goal from Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo scored four minutes later.

    Sven Botman pulled one back for Newcastle in the 81st before Salah, who was playing his last game before departing for the African Cup of Nations, struck from the penalty spot after Jota had been fouled by Dubravka to seal the win in the 86th.

    "Crazy match. Both sides created chances," Dubravka, 34, told Sky Sports. "I was there to try to help my team mates. Unfortunately they created so many chances and were clinical."

    Liverpool were on the front foot against Newcastle virtually from kickoff, and a superb display by keeper Dubravka kept the visitors in the game.

    The hosts had 18 shots in the first half to Newcastle's one, their most in the first half of a Premier League game since April 2016 against Everton.

    Liverpool's early chances were met by groans from the Anfield crowd, including Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike following Salah's missed penalty that he launched well over the crossbar.

    Alexander-Arnold also had a long shot at a tight angle hit the far post.

    But they finally found the net after the break and the floodgates opened.

    "It's a great result for us. The game was very intense and we managed to pick up three points and now we are top of the table. We need to stay calm and win every game," Salah told Sky Sports.

    "The players spoke in the dressing room (at halftime). 'We have to stay calm'. I missed the pen. I didn't want to leave for the national team with that performance."

    Newcastle have now lost four of their last five league matches and face champions Manchester City on Jan. 13 after their FA Cup third round meeting with fierce rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

    "A lot happened. Action packed game. We're disappointed with the way we defended," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

    Howe argued Salah's second penalty, awarded when Dubravka dove in to stop Jota and the Liverpool player appeared to take two steps before stumbling, should not have stood.

    "It shouldn't be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He's had two steps before going down. For me it's not a penalty," Howe said. "We feel hard done by."

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 23, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Salah leads Egypt at African Cup of Nations
    Egypt compete in Group B at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, starting their campaign in Abidjan against Mozambique on Jan 14
    December 26, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
    Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race
    Despite seeing their midfield gutted in the close season, Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have turned things around with a quick rebuild and lost only one game this season
    Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 20, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Do not get used to suffering in Gaza, Liverpool's Salah says
    He posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain – Dec 23, 2023.
    Arsenal go toe to toe with Liverpool, top Christmas table
    Mikel Arteta's team have 40 points from 18 games. Liverpool are second on 39 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India