July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    Japan retain East Asian title after Chinese stalemate

    The draw means Futoshi Ikeda's side finish two points clear of China

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2022, 3:53 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 3:53 PM

    Tournament hosts Japan retained their East Asian Championship women's title on Tuesday after being held to a 0-0 draw by China in Kashima, east of Tokyo.

    The draw means Futoshi Ikeda's side finished two points clear of China, the reigning Asian champions, while South Korea came third after their 4-0 win over Taiwan.

    The title is Japan's second in a row in the regional competition and fourth in total, moving them one win clear of North Korea, who are not participating this time, as the competition's most successful nation.

    Riko Ueki went closest to opening the scoring in the second half for Japan when her shot from distance beat Chinese goalkeeper Zhu Yu only for the ball to come back off the crossbar.

    The South Koreans secured third place with a comprehensive win over Taiwan, with Kang Chae-rim, Lee Min-a and Ko Min-jung all finding the net after an own goal from Chang Chi-lan had given Colin Bell's side the lead in the 35th minute.

    The final round of matches in the men's tournament will be played in Toyota on Wednesday, with Japan needing to defeat defending champions South Korea to claim the title.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024
    Bangladesh to host Women’s T20 WC in 2024
    It is the first time Bangladesh has been selected to host an ICC women’s showcase event
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract by mutual agreement
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract
    The 31-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Scottish side Rangers last January
    Most Qatar World Cup teams to be based inside 10km radius
    Most Qatar WC teams to be based inside 10km radius
    FIFA announces the hotels and training venues for the 32 national sides
    Study finds 'conclusive evidence' of head impact link to CTE
    Study finds 'conclusive evidence' of head impact link to CTE
    The study is carried out by researchers from Harvard University and eight other academic institutions alongside the Concussion Legacy Foundation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher