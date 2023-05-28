Luton complete fairytale rise from dark days of fifth tier to Premier League

We realise it's going to be the biggest challenge ever. It's the best league with the best managers, the best players. We know how tough it is going to be.

"The fans have seen some dark, dark times. It's great that we can give them a smile."

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has seen it all since he joined the club in 2014, training on a dog's field when he first arrived before the money came in through promotions and new facilities were built.

With 367 appearances for Luton, the 29-year-old is now the first man to go from non-league to the Premier League with one club.

"I've completed football, I'll retire this summer," he joked. "It's been a journey, through the highs and lows but you've got to believe in yourself.

"Here I am, a Premier League player."

SMALLEST STADIUM

Kenilworth Road will be the smallest stadium in the top flight with a capacity of just over 10,300 - acceptable for when they were in the fifth tier a decade ago but not when competing with the Premier League's riches.

The club will be spending 10 million pounds on improvements before the new season kicks off in August but the ground that is cosily nestled in the midst of terraced homes has its own charm and could even be a potent weapon.

With Luton back in the big time, they will now ready themselves to play at the biggest stadiums in the country but defender Dan Potts said trips to Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium can wait.

"Vegas first," he said grinning. "We're going to enjoy this moment first and then preparation will start.