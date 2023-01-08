Djokovic lost sleep to deal with hamstring problem

Novak Djokovic said he worked with his physiotherapist all night to fix a hamstring issue before the Serbian beat Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month's Australian Open.

Djokovic underwent treatment on his left leg during Saturday's semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev after he hyper-extended his left hamstring while stretching to make a forehand.

But the 35-year-old moved freely on the court in Sunday's final before he dug deep to save a match point and seal a 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.