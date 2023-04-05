Chelsea held 0-0 by Liverpool again after Potter's exit

Chelsea were held to yet another 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday in their first match since sacking coach Graham Potter with both sides displaying the same problems that have left them miles off the pace in this season's Premier League.

The goalless stalemate was the fourth in a row between the two teams - including last season's FA and League Cup finals both of which Liverpool won on penalties.

Big-spending Chelsea dominated much of the Stamford Bridge encounter against a much-changed Liverpool side, who seemed visibly low on confidence following their chastening 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.