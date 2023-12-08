Man City needed reality check of winless run, says Guardiola

Manchester City's four-match winless run has provided food for thought for manager Pep Guardiola, who said on Friday he would use the challenge of digging them out of their current predicament to prove to himself that he is a good manager.

Three draws and a midweek defeat by Aston Villa have seen last season's treble winners City fall six points behind leaders Arsenal, having topped the standings a month ago.

"I think for everyone in the club, it's good what we are living. I think it's necessary to live that. For a long time, it was about how good we are," Guardiola told reporters.