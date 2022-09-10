Tel becomes youngest Bayern scorer, but champions draw again

Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday, the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw.

It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener in the 36th minute.

France youth international Tel, who at the age of 17 years and 136 days became the youngest player to start a league game for Bayern, had already scored in the German Cup first round.

He made sure of his first league goal by drilling in a low drive from a Alphonso Davies cutback.