Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.

Zinchenko has not featured since the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month but Arteta did not rule him out of Thursday's match, allaying fears he would not play again before the Nov. 14-Dec. 25 break for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in the close season, made a strong start to the campaign before being hampered by the calf injury which has restricted him to six appearances in all competitions so far.