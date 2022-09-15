Giroud on target as AC Milan ease past Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan secured their first Champions League win this season after goals from Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega powered them to a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at home in Group E on Wednesday.

Giroud opened the scoring from the spot in the first half with Saelemaekers and Pobega adding two more after the interval as Milan, who drew at Salzburg in their group opener, grabbed a vital win despite a late rally from the Croatian champions.

"It's another positive step. I told my players we deserved to win a game in the Champions League. The fans deserve it. And we can do even better - not concede and score more," Milan boss Stefano Pioli told reporters.