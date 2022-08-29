Unstoppable Kane gives Spurs 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane missed a penalty but scored twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career and give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest that kept up their strong start to the Premier League season.

Forest, who have signed 17 players for about 150 million pounds ($176 million) since promotion, made the early running before Spurs' prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area.

His scuffed goal, after a superb run and pass by Dejan Kulusevski, was Kane's 200th league goal.

It was to get better for Kane in the second half when he scored a close-range header from a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot cross by Richarlison in the 81st minute.

That was the England forward's 187th Premier League goal, adding to nine in the Championship and five in League One.