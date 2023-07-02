    বাংলা

    Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24 at Wimbledon

    The 36-year-old has won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 04:17 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 04:17 AM

    Novak Djokovic is not resting on his laurels after claiming the all-time men's record with his 23rd Grand Slam title last month and the Serbian said on Saturday that he is already eyeing number 24 at Wimbledon where he is the defending champion.

    Djokovic went past Rafa Nadal's tally of 22 Slams when he won the French Open last month and, though his old Spanish rival will not be challenging for titles this year due to injury, Djokovic has no plans to put his feet up and relax.

    The 36-year-old has won the last four Wimbledon crowns and is one shy of tying Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club. He also now sits just one Grand Slam behind Margaret Court who won a record 24.

    "I don't feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis," Djokovic told reporters.

    "As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I'll have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach.

    "So far there's still the drive. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn't really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy."

    Djokovic said that although he was proud of his historic achievement, life as a professional player demands that kind of mentality and intensity as he looks to win as many majors as he can before his body can take no more.

    "If you really want to have a chance and have a go at more slam titles, you need to maintain that concentration and devotion," he said.

    "I want to try to use every Grand Slam opportunity I have at this stage where I'm feeling good in my body, feeling motivated and playing very good tennis, to try to get more."

    Djokovic comes into Wimbledon as the second seed this year with 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz now world number one after his first title on grass at Queen's. However, that does not faze the Serbian.

    "I think for someone his age, it's impressive, everything he (Alcaraz) is doing. With his team, of course, he's got Juan Carlos Ferrero, former world number one, in his corner who can guide him and mentor him," Djokovic said.

    "For me, I don't need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter Slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title.

    "So whoever I get to face across the net, it doesn't make a difference for me. I need to do what I need to do."

    Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon title defence against Argentina's 67th-ranked Pedro Cachin on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 11, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy and ball kids after winning the French Open
    Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men's Grand Slam peak
    The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns
    Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open
    Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title
    The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point
    Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova
    Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open
    She has now lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since moving to world number one in April last year
    Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 10, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after his round of 128 match against Italy's Fabio Fognini
    Murray pulls out of French Open
    The 36-year-old said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps