Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24 at Wimbledon

"I don't feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis," Djokovic told reporters.

"As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I'll have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach.

"So far there's still the drive. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn't really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy."

Djokovic said that although he was proud of his historic achievement, life as a professional player demands that kind of mentality and intensity as he looks to win as many majors as he can before his body can take no more.

"If you really want to have a chance and have a go at more slam titles, you need to maintain that concentration and devotion," he said.

"I want to try to use every Grand Slam opportunity I have at this stage where I'm feeling good in my body, feeling motivated and playing very good tennis, to try to get more."