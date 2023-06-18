Scotland strike late to beat Norway 2-1

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean both struck late goals as Scotland came back from going a goal down to Erling Haaland's penalty to snatch a 2-1 win over Norway in their Group A European Championship 2024 qualifier on Saturday.

With Cyprus set to face Georgia in the five-team group later in the evening, the win moved the Scots to nine points at the top of the group, six ahead of second-placed Spain who have played a game less. Norway are fourth on one point.

Despite dominating possession, Norway struggled to create many decent chances but eventually Haaland, who won the Champions League last week with Manchester City, came to the rescue as he was bundled over in the box by Ryan Porteous.