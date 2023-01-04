Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe

The gathered fans loudly chanted his name as he walked around the 25,000-seater stadium signing footballs and firing them into the stands, before he was joined by his family.

"Me and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for this support and your welcome," an emotional Ronaldo said after being handed a microphone. "We're going to give our best. Thank you everybody."

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honours after a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18 where he won two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.

He also claimed two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus before rejoining United with whom he had bagged three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done," Ronaldo told a news conference.

"I won everything, I played in the most important clubs in Europe and now it's a new challenge in Asia."

Ronaldo added that he had several potential suitors from all around the world following his exit from United, but chose to sign with Al Nassr because the move provided him a chance to make an impact off the pitch.