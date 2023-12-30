Captain Cummins ‘really happy’ as Australians close out successful year in style

Captain Pat Cummins declared himself delighted at the end of a landmark year for Australian cricket as his 10-wicket haul in the second Test win over Pakistan in Melbourne secured his entry into an elite band of bowlers.

Cummins led his side on Friday to a fourth consecutive home series win with a Man of the Match performance that saw him become only the 10th player to claim 250 wickets or more for Australia.

The 30-year-old joins an illustrious list, headed by Shane Warne, and featuring fast bowlers Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillie as well as current Test players Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc.