    বাংলা

    Man United defender Bailly joins Marseille on-loan

    He has a contract with United until 2024 but Marseille have the option of making his move permanent at the end of the 2022-23 season

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2022, 08:03 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 08:03 PM

    Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly has moved to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

    Bailly has a contract with United until 2024 but Marseille have the option of making his move permanent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

    The Ivorian joined United in 2016 but has had limited playing time in recent seasons, making only three Premier League starts in the last campaign. He has not played a game under new manager Erik ten Hag this season.

    Bailly fell down the pecking order following the arrivals of defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

    The 28-year-old will now have the opportunity to play Champions League football this season after Marseille finished second in the French league behind Paris St Germain.

    Marseille are third in the Ligue 1 standings, two points behind PSG.

    RELATED STORIES
    Robinson returns to England's team for second South Africa Test
    Robinson returns for second S Africa Test
    The fast bowler is the only change made by captain Stokes, who side lost the first Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s
    Leipzig earn home game in German Cup after pitch damage: FA
    Leipzig to host German Cup game after pitch damage: FA
    The pitch at Dessau's Paul Greifzu stadium was unplayable after it was sprayed by unknown culprits with chemicals, turning the green grass a hard brown
    Indian federation asks FIFA to lift suspension
    Indian federation asks FIFA to lift suspension
    India's highest court disbanded the All India Football Federation in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport
    Benfica cruise into Champions League group stage with Dynamo win
    Benfica cruise into Champions League
    Benfica never looked troubled in making Thursday’s draw as they qualified for the 12th time in 13 seasons

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher