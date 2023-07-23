Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Manchester United to joins Al-Nassr

Brazilian full back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United team mate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club.

Financial details were not disclosed although media reports suggested United would receive around 6 million pounds ($7.71 million) for the deal.