Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico

So an already spicy-looking encounter has become even hotter for both teams if they are to avoid the ignominy of early exit.

"We have to win or win," Messi said. "It's up to us to correct mistakes and get back to the basics of who we are."

Those basics took Argentina on an extraordinary, three-year unbeaten run of 36 games until defeat by the Saudis, which they hope was an aberration rather than a sign of decline at just the wrong moment.

OFFSIDE NIGHTMARES

In training for Mexico, the Argentines will be particularly focussing on how to spring high defensive lines after the frustration of seeing three goals ruled out for offside.

The ease with which the Saudis unsettled their defence in a manic start to the second half, when they scored twice, is another source of concern for Argentina.

Mexico's challenge is straightforward: how to score.

In winger Hirving Lozano, they have someone guaranteed to supply crosses but noone is finishing the chances. "We need more accuracy," said coach Gerardo Martino, himself an Argentine.