Man United desperate to stop Man City's treble march in unique FA Cup final

All roads from Manchester lead to Wembley Stadium on Saturday for the first ever FA Cup final between the city's arch-rivals -- a fitting climax to the domestic season and a clash loaded with significance for both clubs.

For Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, a first FA Cup triumph since 2019 would put them one game away from repeating Manchester United's treble of 1999 -- to date the only season in which a club won the English title, FA Cup and Champions League.

For United it represents the chance to add the FA Cup to the League Cup they won in February -- a domestic cup double they have never achieved before. Having also finished third in the Premier League, would represent an impressive first season at the helm for Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.