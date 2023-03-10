Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

Wimbledon has still not taken a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year, organisers told Reuters on Friday, adding that they were continuing talks with key stakeholders.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Wimbledon had said barring players from the two countries was its only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government.