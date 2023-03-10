    বাংলা

    Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

    Wimbledon had said barring players from the two countries was its only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 10:29 AM

    Wimbledon has still not taken a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year, organisers told Reuters on Friday, adding that they were continuing talks with key stakeholders.

    The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

    Wimbledon had said barring players from the two countries was its only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government.

    The Grand Slam had their ranking points taken away and the women's WTA and men's ATP also imposed huge fines on the LTA and the AELTC.

    Two-times Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said this week he expected Wimbledon organisers to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam, while the Daily Mail reported the ban had been lifted.

    "We have not yet made a decision on entries for The Championships 2023," a spokesperson for the AELTC, which organises Wimbledon told Reuters.

    "We are continuing to work very closely with the UK Government and key stakeholders in tennis on this matter."

    This year's tournament is scheduled to run from July 3-16.

    Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus last year and players competed as individual athletes without national affiliation at the other majors.

    Russian and Belarusian flags were banned from the Melbourne Park precinct at the Australian Open earlier this year following a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country.

    Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina had said last month the Wimbledon ban must continue.

    Russia's former world number one Daniil Medvedev said he would respect whatever decision Wimbledon makes regarding the participation of players from the two countries.

    Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus echoed his sentiments, saying the decision was out of her control.

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her first round match against Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund in Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on Jun 27, 2022.
    Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions
    After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia
    FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 General view during the final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
    Belarusian, Russian charge in Melbourne throws spotlight on Wimbledon ban
    A first ever Grand Slam final featuring two players from Belarus remains a possibility while a Russian also remains in contention at the Australian Open
    Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Djokovic's run to 22 Grand Slam titles
    He hit big time with his maiden major, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Australian Open final
    Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka receives the trophy from former players Billie Jean King after winning her final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open Women's Singles Final in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 28, 2023 REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Sabalenka wins maiden Grand Slam title
    The Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Swiatek

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher