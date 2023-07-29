Italy's Juventus excluded from European competition next season: UEFA

Juventus will not play in Europe next season after being banned over breaches of UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, while Premier League side Chelsea will pay 10 million euros for submitting incomplete financial information, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) opened a formal investigation into Juventus in December, months after the Italian side was among eight clubs that reached a settlement with UEFA for failing to comply with break-even requirements.

In a statement on Friday, European soccer's governing body said it would "impose an additional financial contribution of 20 million euros on the club.

"Of this amount, 10 million euros is conditional and will only be enforced if the club's annual financial statements for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025 do not comply with the accounting requirements," UEFA added.

Juventus, who qualified for the Conference League playoff round after finishing seventh in Serie A last term, said they had waived the right to appeal that decision but maintained their innocence.