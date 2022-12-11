Kane will come back stronger after penalty miss, say England

Jordan Henderson said England would not have made the World Cup quarter-finals without the goals of Harry Kane and said the striker would come back stronger after he missed a penalty in the loss to France on Saturday.

Kane scored England's first goal with 54th minute penalty but blasted the ball over the bar when presented with a second chance to put his side on level terms with a spot kick six minutes from the final whistle.

"We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us," the England midfielder said after the 2-1 loss at Al Bayt Stadium.

"He scored the first one and how many goals he has scored to get us here.... he'll be stronger for it in the long run I'm sure. He's a world-class striker and our captain and we wouldn't have even been here without him."