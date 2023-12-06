Romero boost for Tottenham, but reminded about discipline

Centre back Christian Romero returns to the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's defence against West Ham United on Thursday with manager Ange Postecoglou conceding he has spoken to the Argentine about his discipline.

World Cup-winner Romero was shown a straight red card during a tumultuous London derby against Chelsea a month ago in which Spurs ended with nine men and lost 4-1.

Romero's three-match suspension on top of serious injuries sustained by playmaker James Maddison and Romero's central defensive partner Micky van de Ven proved costly for Tottenham who have picked up one point from their last four games.

"It's great to have (Romero) back," Postecoglou told reporters on Wednesday. "He's the only recognised centre back we have fit at the moment with Van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips out. To have him as a recognised centre-back back in the team is good. He's a fantastic player but also a leader."

Romero has been sent off four times in 75 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and while his pedigree is not disputed, his discipline has been called in to question.