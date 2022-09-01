Neymar and Mbappe score as PSG stay top of Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, are fourth on 10 points after beating promoted AJ Auxerre 2-1 at home.

In Toulouse, Lionel Messi came close in the 25th minute with a low shot from a Neymar pass inside the box, only for his attempt to be tipped away by Maxime Dupe.

Toulouse defended cleverly and threatened on the break while an inspired Dupe denied Messi and Kylian Mbappe on two occasions.

There was nothing he could do, however, in the 37th minute when Neymar collected a fine through ball from Messi and slotted the ball home to give PSG the lead.