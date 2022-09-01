    বাংলা

    Neymar and Mbappe score as PSG stay top of Ligue 1

    The Parisians secure a 3-0 win at Toulouse, with Neymar and Mbappe scoring either side of the interval

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 07:23 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 07:23 AM

    Goals by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris St Germain stay top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-0 win at Toulouse on Wednesday.

    Neymar and Mbappe scored either side of the interval as the French champions moved on to 13 points from five games, ahead of Olympique de Marseille and RC Lens on goal difference.

    Third-placed Marseille beat Clermont 1-0 at home courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal while Lens played their usual attractive football to destroy visiting Lorient 5-2, Florian Sotoca scoring twice.

    Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, are fourth on 10 points after beating promoted AJ Auxerre 2-1 at home.

    In Toulouse, Lionel Messi came close in the 25th minute with a low shot from a Neymar pass inside the box, only for his attempt to be tipped away by Maxime Dupe.

    Toulouse defended cleverly and threatened on the break while an inspired Dupe denied Messi and Kylian Mbappe on two occasions.

    There was nothing he could do, however, in the 37th minute when Neymar collected a fine through ball from Messi and slotted the ball home to give PSG the lead.

    The Brazilian's seventh goal this season took his career tally to 109 with PSG, which lifted him up to fourth in the club's list of top scorers alongside Pedro Miguel Pauleta.

    Mbappe doubled the tally five minutes into the second half as he tapped in from Messi's cut-back inside the box for his fifth league goal.

    More superb goalkeeping by Dupe meant Toulouse were still in the game, but Juan Bernat's stoppage-time goal from close range ended the hosts' hopes of a comeback.

    Neymar was replaced in the 68th minute as coach Christophe Galtier looked to rest the Brazil forward ahead of the trip to Nantes and next week's Champions League opener against Juventus.

    Elsewhere, Monaco suffered their second defeat when they lost 4-2 at home to Troyes, a result that left them 16th in the standings on five points.

    Monaco, who have not won in three home games at the Louis II stadium this season, were down to 10 men after 44 minutes when Guillermo Maripan picked up a second yellow card.

    RELATED STORIES
    Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two
    Williams retirement on hold after win over Kontaveit
    Serena Williams turned back the clock to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit and move into the third round of the US Open
    Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start
    Arsenal keep up 100% start
    The Brazilian pair of Jesus and Martinelli score either side of the break to hand the Gunners a deserved win
    Rampant Haaland bags hat-trick as City hit Forest for six
    Haaland bags hat-trick as City hit Forest for 6
    He has back-to-back hat-tricks after netting three in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace
    Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case
    Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case
    The former Manchester United man faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to ex-girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher