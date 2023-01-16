PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

Despite the win, Rennes slipped down to fifth on 37 points, behind Monaco on goal difference after the principality side destroyed AC Ajaccio 7-1 earlier on Sunday with a Wissam Ben Yedder hat-trick.

"Two defeats in the new year, we need to be more aggressive and solid. If we find it again it will be fine," said PSG captain Marquinhos.

"We have to find it quickly. It's a lot of points that we dropped. Behind us, Lens and Marseille will not slow down."

Kylian Mbappe, back after returning to training early following the World Cup final, was on the bench with Hugo Ekitike starting up front alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar but it was the injured midfielder Marco Verratti that PSG missed the most.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 16, became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 game for PSG and was nowhere near the Italian's level.

Rennes had the first clear chance in the 28th minute when Arnaud Kalimuendo forced Gianluigi Donnarumma to box away his powerful shot from inside the box.