More to come from record-breaking Haaland, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken several records this season but the Norway international still wants to improve his game, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland became the first player in England's top flight on Sunday to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

The 22-year-old is level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole for a record-equalling haul of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign and Guardiola said there is more to come from the former Borussia Dortmund striker.