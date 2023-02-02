PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Montpellier win as Mbappe limps off

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe's fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

France forward Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty, two weeks before the capital side take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.