    PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Montpellier win as Mbappe limps off

    France forward Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty as Messi scored a goal

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 06:39 AM

    Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe's fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

    France forward Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty, two weeks before the capital side take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

    Mbappe limped off holding his left thigh after 20 minutes into a lacklustre first half, but PSG burst into life after the break with Fabian Ruiz, Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery finding the the net to put them on 51 points from 21 games.

    Olympique de Marseille claimed a 2-0 victory at Nantes to leapfrog RC Lens, who dropped their first points at home in a 1-0 defeat by Nice, into second place.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher