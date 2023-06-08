FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup: regulator

FIFA did said it was "fully aware" of the environmental impact its events have and has been making "substantial efforts to tackle those impacts."

The organisation said it was analysing the reasons for the commission's recommendation, and may appeal.

Complainants from Switzerland, France, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands said FIFA made false statements in its communications about carbon neutrality at the World Cup, the commission said.

"The Second Chamber of the Commission has now upheld all five complaints following a complex process," it added.

FIFA had promoted the Qatar World Cup as the first completely climate neutral tournament, saying it was committed to reducing and offsetting carbon emissions it generated.

But the Climate Alliance, a network of groups which launched the complaint last year, was concerned about the environmental impact from the construction of air-conditioned stadiums and the thousands of fans who flew to the tournament.