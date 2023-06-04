Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season

The 24-year-old has finished top scorer in the league every year since his move to PSG was made permanent in 2018, sharing the Golden Boot with AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder in 2019-20.

"My top scorer award? I'm very happy. We've won the championship. I'm still top scorer and top player. So that's great," said Mbappe, who is also PSG's all-time top scorer.

"It's true that it was at the end of the season, when we'd won the title, that it was a personal goal and I've achieved it.

"I'm going down in history and I'm happy. But I still have next year to beat Jean-Pierre Papin."

Three other players have won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times but Papin was the first player to win it five times in a row between 1987 and 1992 when he was with Olympique de Marseille.