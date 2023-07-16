Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Carlos Alcaraz will have to kick Novak Djokovic off his Wimbledon throne in Sunday's final because he will not be given an inch, according to seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will attempt to end Djokovic's 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass and deny the Serbian a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and fifth straight title at the All England Club where he has been champion seven times.

Alcaraz is already world number one and claimed last year's US Open by beating Casper Ruud, but the challenge of Djokovic is "another universe", according to Wilander.

Should he succeed, however, the Swede believes it would represent a seismic shift in men's tennis.

"If he can put the puzzle together against Novak who gives you nothing, then we're talking about somebody who's going to transcend our game," Wilander, who heads Eurosport's coverage of the final, told Reuters at Wimbledon on Saturday.

"It's really important that Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final before (Djokovic's career) is over. It's really important for our sport that the person that's the champion gets kicked off the throne, just like Lleyton Hewitt did with Pete Sampras.

"It would be an injection of energy for our sport if Carlos can do that at some point, if not tomorrow then at the US Open. One of the young guys needs to beat Novak before he's done."