    বাংলা

    Ronaldo's Saudi title hopes revived after leaders lose

    Ittihad are still in the driver's seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr, with five games left to play

    Reuters
    Published : 4 May 2023, 07:32 AM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 07:32 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the Saudi league title with Al-Nassr were given a shot in the arm on Wednesday when leaders Ittihad lost 2-1 to Al-Taawoun.

    Ittihad are still in the driver's seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr, with five games left to play. Ittihad also have the upper hand in the head-to-head record between the sides this season.

    Fahd Al-Rashidi scored once in each half to give Al-Taawoun a 2-0 lead before Abderrazak Hamdallah replied in the 76th minute.

    Ronaldo, who has scored 12 league goals since joining Al-Nassr in January, posted a photo on Twitter with Al-Nassr's motto "ANA AALAMY" in Arabic in the early hours on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Ronaldo loses verified status on Twitter
    Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks and Musk tweeted, "I'm paying for a few personally"
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal from the penalty spot.
    Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance
    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, celebrated his 197th cap in a new record
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
    Martinez praises Ronaldo as Portugal start new cycle
    The Portugal coach restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old’s contribution
    Poland's Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates at the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E Qualifier against Albania at Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland on March 27, 2023.
    Swiderski secures Poland win over Albania
    Lewandowski squandered two clear opportunities to double Poland’s lead but failed

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury