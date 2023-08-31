These are the latest cricket rights bagged by Ambani after he snatched IPL digital rights away from the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service in a $2.9 billion bid last year, and then streamed games for free, driving out Disney's subscribers.

This also set off intense competition with Disney deciding to show the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament for free on smartphones.

"A single entity securing both TV and digital rights is mutually advantageous as it enhances negotiating leverage in contrast to two separate players, which fuels competitive rivalry, dampening overall revenue," said Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani.

The hotly contested BCCI media rights were previously held by Disney Plus Hotstar, which is now in the midst of a streaming war with Viacom18's JioCinema.

BCCI's statement did not mention any other bidders.